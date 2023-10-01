Krishi Kumbh 2.0 likely to be held in December

Having earned appreciation across the country for organising Krishi Kumbh in 2018, the Uttar Pradesh Government headed by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is gearing up to make Krishi Kumbh 2.0, which is likely to be held in the second week of December this year, a global event.

Reviewing preparations for Krishi Kumbh 2.0 at a high-level meeting here on Saturday, Chief Minister Yogi said that every district of the state as well as every state of the country should participate in Uttar Pradesh Krishi Kumbh 2.0, displaying the best practices taking place in the agriculture sector.

He added: “This will enable our farmers to become more prosperous from the technical point of view. This event will provide information on technology and innovation being adopted in the agriculture sector across the world from seed to market.”

The Chief Minister said that more than two lakh farmers, 10 partner countries and more than 500 national/international companies and institutions are likely to participate in the second edition of Krishi Kumbh.

“Union Ministers, reputed national and international companies/institutions of agriculture and related sectors, all agricultural universities, agricultural science centres, progressive farmers should be invited to participate in the event,” he said.

Discussing the global nature of the conference, the Chief Minister said that many innovative works related to farming are being done in countries like Japan, Israel, Croatia, Poland, Peru, Germany, USA, Philippines, South Korea and Indonesia.

“On the lines of Global Investors Summit, efforts should be made to contact the Indian embassies/high commissions in the respective countries and make these countries participants in Krishi Kumbh as partner countries,” he pointed out.

It is worth mentioning here that the main event of the conference will be held at the Indian Sugarcane Research Institute in Lucknow, while before this a curtain raiser event will also be organized in New Delhi.

Elaborating on the various aspects of Krishi Kumbh, the Chief Minister said that discussions should be organised on cow-based natural farming, preparedness to face the challenges of climate change, promotion of food grain, FPO based business, reducing the cost of farming, along with stubble management, efforts to increase the contribution of the agriculture sector to make the state a $1 trillion economy.

As per the instructions of the Chief Minister, various departments/ organizations will organise seminars with participation of experts and exhibitions on a wide range of subjects, including integrated farming, use of drones, achievements of horticulture sector, cattle protection, progress of silk industry, agroforestry, floriculture, agricultural entrepreneurship, agricultural diversification, agri startup, digital agriculture, etc.

A state level workshop will be organized in October to introduce the specialties of tasty and nutritious millets like Jowar, Bajra, Madua, Sawa, Kodo, Kakun, Kutki, Chena, Kuttu and Ramdana. As per the instructions of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, various products/dishes of millets will be demonstrated in this workshop organized under the Uttar Pradesh Shri Anna (Millets) Revitalization Programme.

FPOs, entrepreneurs and farmers working on millets will be honoured. Along with public representatives, hotel associations/chefs, school children, FPOs etc. will also be invited to this special workshop on Millets proposed at Indira Gandhi Pratishthan, Lucknow.