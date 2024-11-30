Kannauj Police set to lead UP’s digital transformation journey

In a landmark move supporting Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Digital India Mission, the Yogi Adityanath government is spearheading digital transformation across Uttar Pradesh.

By the end of December, all police stations in Kannauj will shift to a paperless e-office system, making it the first district in the state to achieve this milestone.

The transition to a digital platform will eliminate traditional paper-based processes, streamlining administrative functions.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Amit Kumar Anand emphasized on Saturday that this initiative is part of the government’s broader efforts to modernize the Uttar Pradesh Police through technological advancements.

“Kannauj Police aims to become fully digital by the end of 2024. This includes adopting a 100 per cent e-office system, eliminating bulky files and enabling seamless, digital administrative workflows,” he stated.

Recently, the SP inaugurated this digital transformation initiative during a ceremony at the police office. Laptops were distributed to station in-charges, jurisdictional officers, and gazetted officers to facilitate the shift to technology-driven operations.

Police personnel are undergoing specialized training at the District Training Center to ensure the effective implementation of the e-office system.

The platform, developed by the National Informatics Center (NIC) and based on the Central Secretariat Manual of e-Office Procedures (CSMeOP), will enhance technical skills among the force.

To support this transition, the district’s digital infrastructure has been upgraded, and all police stations and offices are being equipped with necessary technical resources.

The e-office system is designed to enhance transparency, expedite administrative processes, and improve data management, ultimately leading to faster resolution of pending complaints and more efficient delivery of justice.

The system also empowers officials with better monitoring tools, facilitating smoother decision-making and reducing the risk of corruption. For the public, this translates to faster, more transparent services and timely complaint resolutions.

Kannauj’s pioneering digital transformation sets a benchmark for other districts in Uttar Pradesh, promising a future of more effective, efficient, and citizen-centric policing.