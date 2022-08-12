Modi condoles death of Kannada Singer Shivamogga Subbanan

National award-winning Singer Shivamogga Subbanan passed away on Thursday night following a cardiac arrest in Bengaluru. He was 83.

Shivamogga Subbanna was the first Kannada playback singer to win a National Award for playback singing for his song Kaadu Kudure Odi Banditta in the film Kaadu Kudure. He was Known for his work in the field of ‘Sugama Sangeetha’, a genre in which poetry in Kannada is set to music. Subbanna received several awards and honors for singing poetries of famous poets such as Kuvempu and Da Ra Bendre.

Besides being an exemplary singer-musician, Shivamogga was also a noted advocate and a notary public.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to his Twitter handle to pay the last tribute to Shivamogga Subbanna and added, “The exceptional Shivamogga Subbanna was a household name for those who love Kannada songs and music. His works are admired and so are his efforts to connect gems of Kannada poetry with the present generation. Pained by his demise. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti.”