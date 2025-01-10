Kalyan seeks TTD’s apology over stampede

Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan today said that Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam Trust Board Chairman BR Naidu and other officials must apologize to the devotees and be accountable for their failures following the stampede that claimed the lives of six people and left more than 40 people injured. Kalyan had apologized yesterday for the incident during a tour to Tirupati following the deaths.

Addressing a gathering at his Assembly constituency during Sankranti celebrations, he said “TTD Trust Board Chairman BR Naidu, executive officer J Shyamala Rao and AEO have no other option but to call a press meet and apologize.” He said they should apologize to the victims of the stampede and the people of the state for failing to tackle the large congregation of devotees on the occasion of Vaikuntha Ekadashi.

He went on to add that he had said sorry yesterday even though it was not his mistake. But he pointed out that in a government it is a collective responsibility to be accountable. Kalyan shared that it was heartbreaking to hear about the victims. “Such an incident on the first Sankranti of coalition government has shaken me, People voted for the NDA government with faith. When such a tragedy happens I am not one to blame someone and get away with it… it is important to take moral responsibility when an incident occurs,” he added.

Yesterday, Pawan Kalyan said “My wholehearted apologies from the government of AP to the nation and the entire Hindu Samaj. The TTD EO and chairman should have made elaborate arrangements, they did but somewhere the police attitude is not right in this particular area.” Chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu had openly admonished the officials for the lapses. However, he said it was “a legacy problem” pointing out that there was no token system previously and was introduced during the previous regime. Today, the injured in the stampede were taken to the temple for darshan following an assurance given by the Chief Minister.