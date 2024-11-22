Justice D. Krishnakumar sworn in as Chief Justice of Manipur HC

Justice D. Krishnakumar has officially taken oath as the Chief Justice of the High Court of Manipur. The oath ceremony was administered by Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya at the Darbar Hall of Raj Bhavan here today. Previously serving at the Madras High Court, Justice Krishnakumar was appointed to his new position by the President of India on November 20. He succeeds Justice Siddharth Mridul, who recently retired.

The event witnessed the presence of several dignitaries, including Chief Minister N. Biren Singh, Speaker of the Manipur Legislative Assembly Th. Satyabrata Singh, Cabinet Ministers, Rajya Sabha MP Sanajaoba Leishemba, along with judges from the High Court of Manipur and subordinate courts, senior civil, police, and military officers.

This appointment marks a significant moment for the judiciary in Manipur, reflecting a commitment to upholding justice and strengthening the state’s legal framework.

