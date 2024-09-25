Justice Suresh Kait new Chief Justice of MP High Court

Justice Suresh Kumar Kait took oath on Wednesday, as the new Chief Justice of the Madhya Pradesh High Court. The state Governor Mangubhai Patel administered the oath to the Chief Justice at the swearing-in ceremony organised at the Raj Bhavan here.

Justice Kait is the 28th Chief Justice of MP High Court. He was a justice in the Delhi High Court before President Droupadi Murmu issued the notification appointing him the new Chief Justice of MP. The Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav was among others also present on the occasion.

Both the Governor and CM greeted and wished the newly appointed Chief Justice by presenting him with a bouquet of flowers after the swearing-in ceremony.

