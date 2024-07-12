Justice Tashi Rabstan named Chief Justice of Meghalaya High Court

Justice Tashi Rabstan has been recommended by the Supreme Court Collegium to be the new Chief Justice of the Meghalaya High Court.

This follows the announcement of the current Chief Justice S Vaidyanathan’s retirement on August 24.

Justice Rabstan, who is currently the senior-most judge of the High Court of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, will be the first Chief Justice from the Ladakh region.

The collegium, led by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud, emphasized the historic significance of this appointment, noting that Ladakh has had minimal representation among High Court judges and none in the office of Chief Justice until now.

Born on April 10, 1963, in Skurbuchan, Leh Ladakh, Justice Rabstan completed his LLB and other academic qualifications at the University of Jammu. He joined the Bar Council of Jammu & Kashmir in 1990 and primarily practiced at the High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh.

Justice Rabstan’s judicial career began when he was appointed as an additional judge of the High Court in March 2013, and he became a permanent judge by May 2014.