Juice vendor in Rajasthan cracks state public service commission exam

Dedicated and sustained hard work paid off as a juice vendor from Jodhpur cleared the exam for Physical Training Instructor (PTI) conducted by the Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC).

After his graduation, 27-year-old Bhawani Singh Bhati ran a juice stall in front of the famous Ashoka gardens in Jodhpur to with a view to become financially independent. Hailing from a small village near Jodhpur, he didn’t want to depend on his parents to fund his education.

He appeared for over 20 competitive exams, including a clutch of Rajasthan and Central government exams, but failed to crack any of them. However, he did not lose hope and continued to look for better opportunities while running the juice corner.

He banked on the ed-tech App with unlimited access to the content. This helped him with revision, multiple tests and faculty support for his preparations. All his efforts eventually paid off when Bhawani fulfilled his dream to crack the exam.

Bhawani wakes up at 4 am everyday and starts preparing the juices for early morning joggers and tourists. While the work at the juice stall keeps him busy throughout the day, he would revise and study during the small breaks he gets in the afternoon and at his house after downing shutters for the day.

“I was confident that hard work will make me successful. I am thrilled that I have been selected for this prestigious post. The Utkarsh App, with its myriad features, was a true game changer. I was also inspired by Dr. Nirmal Gehlot, the CEO and Founder of Utkarsh Classes and Edutech,” Bhati was quoted as saying.

Congratulating Bhawani for this feat, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said, “Many students tend to make excuses and give up quickly. Bhawani is an inspiration as he not only managed to stand on his own feet, he did not give up and has finally cracked the much-coveted spot.”

(With inputs from IANS)