Judicial Inquiry Commission begins probe into Hathras stampede

A three-member Judicial Inquiry Commission has commenced its investigation into the tragic Bhole Baba or Sakar Hari Baba Satsang stampede incident, which resulted in the deaths of 121 on Tuesday. The Commission, led by retired Allahabad High Court judge Brijesh Kumar Srivastava, alongside former IAS officer Hemant Rao and former IPS officer Bhavesh Kumar Singh, arrived in Hathras on Saturday morning.

Upon arrival, the Commission first held a meeting with the local police and administrative officials. Subsequently, the team visited the incident site in Phulrai Mughalgarhi village and inspected the Sikanderau Trauma Centre.

The Commission members reached the Hathras Police Lines around 12 noon and held a meeting with officials, including the DM, SP, CMO, ADM, SDM, ADG, LIU, and others.

They later proceeded to thoroughly examine the incident site in Phulrai Mughalgarhi village around 3.40 pm. They inspected the entire incident site and saw the fields across the road in front of the Satsang venue and took note of everything.

After inspecting the incident site for 40 minutes, the team spent 10 minutes at the Sikanderau Trauma Centre before returning to Hathras.

Later speaking to media persons, Commission Chairman Brijesh Kumar Srivastava said that their investigation is underway and that the findings are expected within two months. “If required, we will summon individuals, including Bhole Baba, for questioning,” he added.

Between 6 pm and 8 pm on Saturday, the Commission plans to meet the Additional Director General of Police (Agra Zone), the Divisional Commissioner of Aligarh, the Inspector General of Police for Aligarh, and other officials to review the records. On Sunday, the team members are scheduled to hold a public meeting from 9 am to 1 pm.