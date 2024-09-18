JPC meeting on Waqf Amendment Bill 2024 postponed

The three-day meeting of the Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) on the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024, scheduled to begin today, has been postponed due to technical reasons.

Originally set to take place from September 18 to 20 at the Parliament House Annexe in New Delhi, the meeting will now be held on September 19 and 20.

The Joint Parliamentary Committee was formed following demands from the Opposition for a detailed review of the Waqf (Amendment) Bill 2024.

The committee will gather inputs from subject experts and stakeholders on the proposed changes to the Waqf Bill.

Among those expected to present their views are Prof Faizan Mustafa, Vice-Chancellor of Chanakya National Law University, Patna; the Pasmanda Muslim Mahaaz; and the All India Muslim Personal Law Board.

Additionally, representatives from the Minority Affairs Ministry were scheduled to provide oral evidence before the committee on the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024.

Suggestions from organisations including the All India Sajjadanashin Council (Ajmer), Muslim Rashtriya Manch (Delhi), and Bharat First (Delhi) will also be reviewed during the discussions.

This development comes a day after Union Home Minister Amit Shah announced that the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024, would be passed in Parliament in the near future.

Speaking at a press conference marking the first 100 days of the Modi government’s third term, Shah emphasised that the bill is “focused on the management, preservation, and prevention of misuse of Waqf properties.”

The JPC last met on September 6 to deliberate on the bill.