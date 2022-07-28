Jodhpur facing flood like situation, Army takes over

With unprecedented torrential rains causing inundation in many low-lying colonies, the Indian Army immediately began its relief operations and distributed food in Jodhpur city late on Wednesday night.

Jodhpur city and adjoining areas have received so far 20 inches of rainfall in the last three days causing a flood-like situation in the walled city area down Jodhpur Fort and Umaid Bhawan palace localities. So far seven persons including five children and one each male and female died in rain-related mishaps. Fifteen factory workers were rescued from the Basani area early this morning. Fifteen thatched roofs and temporary houses reportedly collapsed in a heavy downpour.

Army jawans are providing assistance to civilians cut-off for three days without basic amenities at Roop Nagar flooded with 4 feet of water, and a flood relief column was involved in restoring normalcy in these inundated areas by pumping out stagnant water, a Defense PRO said here on Thursday. A boat was also floated to rescue people from the area.

As the incessant rains in most parts of the city since morning, the effort became more challenging as the efficiency was restricted due to heavy downpours and thunderstorms, the PRO said.

However, the situation would improve once the rains take a halt. The Jodhpur’s SDRF, Home Guards, and other NGOs were also assisting the defense personnel.

North Western Railway (NWR) has canceled at least five trains on Jodhpur-Barmer, and Jodhpur-Jaisalmer routes till the rail tracks are restored. A rail track was seen hanging in Lohawat due to Nadi-Talap overflow.

Meanwhile, Anta, Karauli, and Nagaur recorded the maximum rainfall of 10 cm each followed by Bhilwara and Alwar 9, Churu 9.2, Pilani 8, Jodhpur 7.8, and Jaipur 7.4 cm till 1730 hrs today.

SW monsoon’s present trend of heavy to moderate rains would continue in entire Rajasthan by the coming weekend, a forecast said.