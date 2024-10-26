Intense political clash marks nomination day for Rajasthan eye-elections

The concluding day of the nomination filing process for the November 13 bye-elections on seven assembly seats in Rajasthan witnessed a bitter war of words between Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma and former Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday.

Leaders from the two traditional rival parties exchanged barbs while speaking at the nomination rallies for their respective candidates.

At public meetings in Khimsar, Salumbar (ST), and Chorasi, Chief Minister Sharma categorically claimed that his 10-month regime has ensured good governance.

In contrast, former Chief Minister Gehlot, speaking at rallies in Deoli-Uniara and Dausa, strongly refuted these claims, stating, “There has been no government in the state for the past 10 months.”

Chief Minister Sharma asserted: “Our government has fulfilled 50 percent of the promises made by the ruling BJP in the manifesto, ‘Jan Ghoshna-Patra.’ We are working to provide employment to youths and improve living conditions for our farmers.”

“Efforts are also being made to attract maximum possible investment to boost the pace of industrialization, development, and job creation for the local populace,” the Chief Minister added.

In contrast, Sharma accused the opposition Congress of impeding growth and development while dividing the people and society along the lines of religion, caste, and faith.

Congress leader Gehlot responded, saying, “The Bhajan Lal government has halted our schemes like the Annapurna Scheme and the pension scheme, leaving people without access. Scholarships are no longer available for students.”

He added, “In fact, it was our previous government that focused on the development of the state.”