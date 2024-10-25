Hoax bomb threat among unforeseen reasons delays flights in Rajasthan

Hoax bomb threats or other unusual happenings continued to mar normal operations – take-off or landing – of at least three flights of different airlines in Rajasthan on Friday.

According to police and airport sources Delhi, Hyderabad Vistara flight UK-829 was forced to touch down at the Sanganer airport here amid a medical emergency.

The sources further said that one of the passengers had a “panic attack” and needed urgent medical assistance. Hence, the plane had an unscheduled landing to allow the sick passenger to disembark the journey for medical aid at a nearby hospital.

The plane took off after a short while for Hyderabad.

Another flight of IndiGo Airlines from Jaipur to Hyderabad 6E 471 was delayed for more than two hours for reasons not known immediately this afternoon. The passengers were stranded at the airport for two hours.

The sources said, “Delhi-bound IndiGo flight 6E 2099 was about to take off from Udaipur when the authorities stopped it for conducting security as per standard operating procedures (SoP). This was in the wake of a bomb threat that turned out to be a hoax.

The passengers were deplaned and the plane was directed to an isolation zone for security checking.