The BJP has announced the names of its star campaigners for November 13 Rajasthan assembly bye polls on seven seats .

Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma, former Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje, party president Madan Rathore, Union Ministers, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Bhupendra Yadav, Arun Lal Meghwal and Bhagirath Choudhary figured in the list of star campaigners.

The party state unit incharge Radha Mohan Das, Deputy Chief Ministers Diya Kumari and Dr Prem Chand Bairwa are also included in the

list of 40 campaigners.

The election campaign will end on November 11.