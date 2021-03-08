Annual Periodic Labour Force Survey (PLFS) on employment and unemployment is conducted by National Statistical Office (NSO), Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation.

As per the PLFS 2018-19, the estimated worker population ratio and unemployment rate for persons of 15 years and above on usual status (principal status + subsidiary status) basis in the country was 47.3% and 5.8%.

The Government has recently announced fiscal stimulus of more than rupees twenty seven lakh crore as part of the Aatmanirbhar financial Package specifically to create employment opportunities for workers of unorganized sector, strengthening of MSME Sector and promoting rural economy.

It includes many initiatives undertaken as part of structural reforms for these sectors which, inter alia, are deregulation of the agricultural sector; change in definition of MSMEs; new PSU policy; commercialization of coal mining; higher FDI limits in defence and space sector; development of Industrial Land Bank; revamp of Viability Gap Funding scheme for social infrastructure; new power tariff policy and; incentivizing States to undertake sectoral reforms.

