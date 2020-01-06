As violence broke out at the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) campus on Sunday evening with the JNU Students’ Union (JNUSU) president Aishe Ghosh, who got injured, was discharged from the AIIMS here on Monday.

Ghosh suffered head injuries in the violence that took place on the campus on Sunday. She was beaten up brutally by some unknown persons who entered the campus.

The JNUSU had alleged that she was hit with stones and rods by members of the RSS-affiliated ABVP.

As per reports, some persons wearing masks who were alleged by the JNUSU to be the members of Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) entered the campus in evening around 6:50 pm yesterday and attacked students as well as faculty members.

“ABVP in police presence is moving around with lathis, rods, hammers with their faces under masks. They are pelting bricks, climbing over walls and getting into hostels and beating up students. Several teachers and students have also been beaten up. JNUSU President Aishe Ghosh has been brutally attacked and her head is bleeding very badly. Students are trying to save themselves while being chased by ABVP goons while the police is complicit in their crimes, it is taking the orders from Sanghi Professors, forcing students to chant Bharat Mata ki Jai slogans!” the students union said in a statement.

However, the ABVP denied the allegations saying in a statement, “The students were attacked by students of AFSI, AISA and DSF. At least 15 students were injured.”