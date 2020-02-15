Jawaharlal Nehru University students’ union president and Students’ Federation of India (SFI) leader Aishe Ghosh today participated in an anti- CAA rally at Jadavpur University. She also campaigned in favour of the SFI candidates who are contesting at the JU students’ union polls scheduled to be held on 19 February.

Describing the BJP-RSS combine as the biggest threat to the nation, Miss Ghosh urged the students to foil the attempt by the fascist forces to occupy space in the universities. The student leader said that the saffron forces, especially Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) had attempted to make inroads into JNU several times since 2017 but retreated following stiff resistance by its students.

“Do not yield an inch to them. If they stare at you, stare back harder. Face their challenge head on to save this country,” said Ghosh to the gathering of students outside gate no. 4 of Jadavpur University. She also alleged that the very concept of free discussion in a liberal environment at higher educational institutions is being challenged by the members of the saffron brigade.

“Aishe Ghosh participated in the rally today where she spoke against the Citizenship Amendment Act and campaigned in support of the SFI candidates. The rally started at around 2 p.m. and continued till 4,” said SFI leader Debraj Debnath. Earlier this morning, Aishe Ghosh joined a protest march against CAA and NRC from the Indian Institute of Engineering Science and Technology at Shibpur till Howrah Maidan.

Later she was scheduled to address a meeting at Presidency University and to visit the sit-in demonstration by the women at Park Circus Maidan. Ghosh on Thursday had addressed a large gathering of students outside Calcutta University gate after the university authorities denied permission for a debate inside the campus in which she was scheduled to take part.