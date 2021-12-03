JMI Schools, CBSE Schools to share admission reciprocity

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has approved Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) Secondary and Senior Secondary Examination Certificates on equivalence certificate, which means JMI Schools and CBSE Schools will share admission reciprocity.

The JMI is statutorily empowered to offer school education programmes, i.e., Class X and Class XII. It has been made clear by the CBSE that based on reciprocity, students who passed from JMI are allowed to seek admission in class 11th in schools affiliated to the CBSE and vice versa.

Meanwhile expressing her contentment over the development JMI Vice Chancellor Prof Najma Akhtar said, ”The university approached CBSE for an approval on Equivalence Certificate as some students who passed 10th and 12th class from our schools complained about denial of admission by a few schools and colleges on grounds of equivalence.”

”I am happy that our students will not have to face this problem from now onwards,” said the Vice Chancellor.