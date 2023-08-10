J’khand: ‘Obscene dance’ video in minister’s presence surfaces; triggers row

A video of an obscene dance in the presence of Jharkhand Minister of Labour, Planning, Training and Skill Development Satyanand Bhokta at the inauguration ceremony of a new school building in Chatra has gone viral, following which the minister was criticised by the BJP and others.

The minister was present as the Chief Guest at the inauguration ceremony of the new building of a school in Hunterganj block of Jharkhand’s Chatra district.

In the video, it can be seen a boy is dancing in women’s clothes.

Advertisement

Bhokta was reportedly tapping the table when the boy was dancing. District Education Officer Dinesh Mishra was also present on the occasion.

Meanwhile, Jharkhand unit BJP president Babulal Marandi has criticised the government over the matter.

BJP Rajya Sabha MP Deepak Prakash tweeted this video and wrote: “How obscenity is being served in front of small children on the inauguration programme of a government school building in Jharkhand and that too in the presence of Hemant Soren-led government’s minister and other officials.”

On Thursday, the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) burnt the effigies of Satyanand Bhokta and District Education Officer Dinesh Mishra in Chatra.

The student organisation also took out a procession at Chatra district headquarters.

The ABVP members submitted “the way the minister was enjoying the obscene dance, it seems that his mentality is like this”.

Jharkand Education Secretary K. Ravikumar has issued a showcause notice to the District Education Officer Dinesh Mishra over the matter.