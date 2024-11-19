J&K Speaker reviews new Assembly complex work

The Speaker, Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly (JKLA), Abdul Rahim Rather, on Tuesday reviewed the progress of works on new Assembly complex here.

The meeting was attended by Chief Secretary, Atal Dulloo; Secretary, PWD (R&B), Bhupinder Kumar; Secretary, Law, Achal Sethi; Secretary, Legislative Assembly, Manoj Kumar Pandit; DG Finance (Budget), Mohammad Sultan; Chief Engineer, R&B and other senior officers.

During the meeting, the Speaker took comprehensive review of present status of works and other related aspects of the new Legislative Assembly Complex building. He also reviewed the financial progress on the project. He also took first hand appraisal from different quarters regarding various issues hindering smooth execution of the project.

During the meeting, the Secretary, R&B assured the Speaker that he will respond to the observation of Finance Department within two days after which Secretary Law will take up the matter with the competent Authority for Approval of revised DPR within weeks time.The Speaker directed the officers of concerned executing agency to expedite the process of restarting the construction works on the project so that it can be completed within stipulated timeframe. He impressed upon them to mobilise men and machinery for timely completion of the project. The Speaker stressed on the executing agency to ensure that every aspect of the work meets the highest standards of quality, safety and efficiency.

During the meeting, Secretary R&B assured the Speaker that the department will take all necessary measures to complete the project within fixed timeframe. Later, the Speaker also visited the new Legislative Assembly Complex and held detailed inspection of different sections of the building.