J&K Police’s ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign gets overwhelming response across UT

Officers and personnel of J&K Police led by DGP Dilbag Singh on Sunday morning participated in Tiranga Walkathon in Srinagar. Hundreds of Kashmiri civilians also joined the programme.

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha was the chief guest on the occasion. The Walkathon started from Lalit Ghat, Dal Lake, and culminated at Botanical Gardens.

Meanwhile, the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign organized by Jammu and Kashmir Police across the union territory is witnessing an overwhelming response from people.

Har Ghar Tiranga programmes were organized by District Police Doda, Poonch, Rajouri, Budgam, RPHQ-Baramulla, Awantipora, Kupwara, Samba, Reasi, Sopore, IRP 3rd Bn. IRP 12th Bn Samba and IRP 5th Bn.

Around 3000 police personnel, employees of various departments, members of civil society, and school students participated in the rally at Rajouri.

The rally received wide applause from the general public. DIG R-P Range Dr. Haseeb Mughal, DC Rajouri Vikas Kundal, SSP Rajouri Mohammad Aslam, ADDC Rajouri, ASP Rajouri, and other senior officers of Police, CAPFs, and civil administration also participated in the rally.

In Doda, a joint mega rally was organized from Sports Stadium to Old Bus Stand in which civil administration, district Police, IRP-5th Bn Doda, Police Band DPL Doda, CRPF-33 Bn, SSB-7th Bn, NCC Cadets, Home Guards, and nearly 1000 students of various schools of Doda participated. Tiranga rallies were also organised at Bhaderwah, Thathri, Gandoh, Assar Kastighar, Bhalla, and Goha.

Led by SSP Poonch, Rohit Baskotra, District Police Poonch organized a Tiranga Rally from DPL Poonch and covered the whole of Poonch town.

Rallies and cultural events were also organised at Baramulla, Awantipura, Budgam, and other places in Kashmir.