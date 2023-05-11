Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Thursday said that the young generation will synergise innovative ideas and actions to preserve natural resources and also become stakeholders in policy making for sustainable development.

Manoj Sinha was addressing the Y20 consultation on ‘Climate Change and Disaster Risk Reduction: Making Sustainability a Way of Life’ at the Kashmir University in Srinagar.

He called upon the youth to ensure ideas to create productive harmony between nature and human are translated into action and it contributes to a better world.

He was hopeful that the youth will lead the world in offering pragmatic solutions to climate and global challenges of 21st century. “I believe the young generation will synergise innovative ideas and actions to preserve natural resources and also become stakeholders in policymaking for sustainable development,” he said.

The Lt governor pointed out that the vision of India’s G20 Presidency focuses on our shared responsibility to tackle two great challenges – protection of climate and promotion of sustainable development. As one family, we need to nurture earth that sustains life and commit for inclusive development to transform lives of common man.

In this context he quoted Prime Minister Narendra Modi where he called upon the global community to transform the effort of tackling climate challenge into a mass movement and promote an environmentally conscious lifestyle.

“I firmly believe under the leadership of Modi, India will lead the world in building a sustainable society that will both be an economic powerhouse and a major contributor in restoring the delicate balance of Nature,” Sinha said.

He said the massive participation in this Y20 Consultation Conference signals the encouraging prospect of a new energy in a global partnership on environment, development and our collective effort to ensure equity, global prosperity and better quality of life for all.

The Lt governor, while welcoming the national and international delegates, recalled that Prime Minister Modi had made it clear to the global family that climate change cannot be fought from conference tables alone. It has to be fought from the dinner tables in every home.

The prime minister has shown the world that India stands firm on its resolve to achieve the goal of Zero Carbon Emission by 2070, he added.

Speaking on the occasion, Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar, advisor to the LG, called upon the youth and other stakeholders to join the efforts to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals.