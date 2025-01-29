J&K DGP directs forces to neutralise terrorists sighted in Kathua areas

J&K DGP Nalin Parbhat on Wednesday directed forces to work in coordination and make all efforts to neutralise terrorists whose presence has been sighted.

The DGP visited various locations in the Kathua district along with top police, Army, and CRPF officers. He visited Machedi, Badnota, Sadrota, and Dugaini Police Posts and interacted with jawans and officers of the Special Operations Group (SOG) Kathua and Billawar.

ADGP (Jammu zone) Anand Jain briefed the DGP on the ongoing anti-terrorist operations in these areas. DIG (JKS Range) Shiv Kumar, DDIB (Jammu), Kathua SSP Shobit Saxena, SP (Operations) Amir, Dy SP (Operations) Malhar Sukhvir Singh, and the Billawar SHO accompanied the DGP during his visit to these far-flung areas in Kathua district.

Brigadier TS Sekhon, CO Sikh Unit, and Commandant CRPF gave a detailed presentation about the operational preparedness in these areas.

The DGP also interacted with Army and CRPF jawans and officers and directed all forces to work in coordination and make all efforts to neutralise terrorists whose presence has been sighted in the area. He stressed the importance of intelligence generation and operations on the ground.