The Jammu and Kashmir government is contemplating to reopen liquor shops in the Kashmir valley where these were forcibly shut or burnt down by terrorists 30 years ago when militancy broke out in 1990.

Terrorists had also burnt down bars and hotels that served liquor particularly in the Kashmir valley. Successive state governments made futile attempts to reopen the liquor shops but this was resisted by terrorists and separatists as they considered consumption of liquor unislamic.

Cinema halls across Kashmir were also burnt or shut by terrorists and these have not reopened so far.

In the latest move, the government has identified 67 locations across Kashmir for the sale of liquor. Besides, 116 new locations have also been identified in the Jammu division for opening liquor shops.

The excise department has reportedly asked the concerned officials to initiate the process of issuing licences for the liquor vends. The J&K excise department, under Rule 28 of J&K Liquor & Licence Rules 1984 and Section 4(B) of the Excise Act has identified 183 locations for sale of liquor in the union territory (UT).

The excise department has sought approval of the government for allotting these liquor sale points in a transparent method, either e-auctioning zone-wise or location-wise as the government deems it as a matter of policy.