Ayodhya turns into fortress for Ram temple event; sale of alcohol banned within 84 km

The Uttar Pradesh government on Thursday banned the sale of liquor within a radius of 84 kilometers of Ayodhya ahead of the Ram temple consecration ceremony.

The announcement was made by state Excise Minister Nitin Agarwal following a meeting with Champat Rai, general secretary, Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra.

“The sale of liquor will be completely banned in 84 Kosi Parikrama area in Ayodhya. All the existing shops will be removed and shifted to another place,” Agarwal told reporters here.

He, however, clarified that the ban does not apply to the entire Ayodhya metropolitan area and will be applicable only to 84 Kosi Parikrama areas.

The decision comes two days before the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the holy city on December 30 to inaugurate the newly-built international airport and the Adyohya Dham railway station.

Meanwhile, the temple city has been turned into a fortress with the security personnel upping the safety quotient.

After the recent security breach incident in Parliament, instructions have been given to exercise special caution regarding the prime minister’s visit, and a high alert has been issued.

Special commandos of NSG, ATS and STF have been deployed at the programme sites, while security has been spruced up to keep a close watch on the Saryu river too.

“Every nook and corner of Ayodhya will be monitored during Modi’s nearly three-hour programme. However, there will be no restriction on the movement of outsiders in Ayodhya during this period. Instead of allowing heavy vehicles to enter Ayodhya border, they will be diverted to Purvanchal Expressway. Similarly, heavy vehicles going from Lucknow, Gonda and Kanpur towards Ayodhya will also be diverted to alternative routes,” an official said.

Special DG (Law and Order) Prashant Kumar said strict security arrangements have been made for Modi’s viist.

“A total of 3 DIGs, 17 SPs, 40 additional SPs, 82 deputy SPs, 90 inspectors, 325 sub inspectors, 33 women sub inspectors, 2,000 constables, 450 traffic policemen, 14 companies of PAC and six companies of the central paramilitary force have been deployed in Ayodhya, he said.