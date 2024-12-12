J&K Congress chief laments dual control over J&K’s administration

Expressing serious concern over the continuing dual control in Jammu and Kashmir, Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) chief Tariq Hameed Karra said on Thursday that the people were suffering because of the confusion on governance in the Union Territory (UT).

Karra told newsmen in Srinagar that Congress is fully committed to bringing back full statehood to Jammu and Kashmir. Citing Rahul Gandhi’s clear support for this purpose, he said Congress would continue to push for it in the Parliament and at the local level to protect the democratic rights of the people of J&K. “Congress has been advocating restoration of statehood even before the Assembly elections, and it is good to see that other major political parties have now joined this demand,” he added.

“The first casualty of the dual control is the people of Jammu and Kashmir. It is not good for the democratic system,” he said.

Advertisement

A wrong precedent is being created, and without clear governance powers, the administrative process in Jammu and Kashmir could be paralyzed, he pointed out.

Karra stated that the focus must remain on the people’s aspirations rather than political rivalries. “Our priority should be the people of J&K, not political bickering,” he said.