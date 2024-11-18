J&K Congress chief asks party activists to counter BJP’s attack on secularism

J&K Congress chief Tariq Hameed Karra on Monday asked the party’s block presidents to defend the basic idea of India which is under “attack” by BJP -RSS combine in present times more vigorously than ever before.

Addressing the block presidents of various districts of Jammu region, he said that the congress philosophy is based on the basic idea of India, which believes in unity in diversity. The basic idea of India is under attack by BJP-RSS combine and other communal and divisive forces which is dangerous for the unity of pluralistic India, he charged. Karra told them that they are the backbone of the party and the most important functionaries of the party at grass root level.

The PCC chief held a day-long interaction with the block presidents of various districts of Jammu region including Jammu Urban, Jammu Rural, Kathua, Udhampur, Reasi and Sunderbani in Rajouri. The interaction lasted for over five hours in which the PCC president took the feedback about the organizational affairs & party structure at the grassroot level. He heard the views of each and every block president and assured them to take necessary steps to strengthen the organization.

He stressed that it is the prime duty of Congress party and its workers in every nook and corner of the country to counter the “fake and false” propaganda of the BJP-RSS against the basic idea of India and against secular ideology being promoted by our leadership.