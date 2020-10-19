The J&K Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) on Monday took out a protest march against the proposed levying of property tax in Jammu and Kashmir and also demanded the removal of toll plazas that have been set up on many roads.

Police foiled the attempt of Congress activists to march towards the Tawi Bridge that links the old and the new parts of the city.

Led by the JKPCC Vice-President Raman Bhalla, they also demanded the restoration of the statehood of J&K and roll back on various other taxes. JKPCC leaders, Ravinder Sharma, Yogesh Sawhney and Chaudhary Gharu Ram also participated in the protest march that started from the party headquarters at the Residency Road.

Congress activists accused the BJP of unleashing fresh taxes in Jammu and Kashmir amidst worst economic crises in the country apart from covid-19 crisis and unprecedented price hike.

The protestors raised slogans against the BJP government for “anti-people” decisions amidst various hardships being faced by the common masses. A similar protest was also held at Katra.

Bhalla said that imposition of multiple taxes has broken the back of common people.