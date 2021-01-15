The J&K Congress on Thursday expressed concern over the emerging situation due to continuous closure of the Jammu–Srinagar national highway and urged the administration to take emergency steps in this regard.

In a statement, president J&K Pradesh Congress Committee GA Mir said that the people in Kashmir Valley were already facing hardships due to recent heavy snowfall and a “lethargic” administration and now the closure of Highway has multiplied their woes manifold. He said that according to information, it can take more than one week to restore the Highway at Ramban. What situation will emerge in coming days, is any bodies guess.

He said that there is shortage of essential commodities and prices are skyrocketing while thousands of people are stranded on Highway on different places. He said that in the past, the elected governments used to stock rations and other essentials in Kashmir Valley, Ladakh and snow bound areas in Jammu region before the onset of winter but now all such practices have become things of past.

Mir said that during elected governments people protested whenever they faced difficulties because they had a hope that the government will come to their rescue but now they have no such hopes thus facing harshest hardships silently.

Mir urged the Lt. Governor Manoj Sinha that essential commodities for valley should be airlifted on war footing and also steps be taken to evacuate the stranded passengers from different places.