J&K Congress leaders pay rich tribute to Indira Gandhi on her birth anniversary

Rich tributes were paid to the country’s first woman Prime Minister Indira Gandhi on her birth anniversary on Tuesday across Jammu and Kashmir.

The main function, attended by senior Congress leaders, was held in Jammu under the leadership of PCC President Tariq Hameed Karra.

Tributes were paid to Indira Gandhi by the speakers at a function at the party headquarters in the old city, while floral tributes were offered at her statue at Indira Chowk in a simple function organised by the Congress Seva Dal.

Former deputy CM Tara Chand, former ministers Raman Bhalla, Mula Ram, Choudhary Lal Singh, Yashpal Kundal, Dr. Manohar Lal Sharma and Yogesh Sawhney, chief spokesman Ravinder Sharma, Ved Mahajan, Balwan Singh, and Jahangir Mir were among those present in the function.

Speaking at the function at the party headquarters, Karra described Indira Gandhi as a strong and visionary leader of the country who was a symbol of women’s empowerment and national strength. He recalled her numerous welfare schemes for the poor and downtrodden, and her firm belief in unity in diversity and secularism. Karra highlighted her contributions to the freedom struggle and her significant achievements as Prime Minister on all fronts.

Karra also remembered her achievements in strengthening the nation and her poverty alleviation schemes for the poor. He referred to her victory in the Bangladesh war and the signing of the historic Shimla agreement, which restrained Pakistan from raising the Kashmir issue from any international forum. He also referred to her administrative and organisational reforms during her tenure.

Karra said that the time has come to strengthen the ideology and principles followed by the Congress and its great leaders to promote secularism, socialism, and inclusive democracy. He added, “Our young leader Rahul Gandhi is fighting for the established principles of the Congress party, and the entire rank and file of the party stands behind him in this struggle.

He said that the time has also come for every Congress member and all those who believe in unity in diversity to defeat the communal and divisive forces who are posing a threat to the unity and integrity of the nation for which great leaders like Mahatma Gandhi, Indira Gandhi, and Rajiv Gandhi laid down their lives.

Tara Chand described her as a great visionary leader who made several remarkable achievements on different fronts, including strengthening the defence of the country.

Raman Bhalla said that under her leadership, the country emerged stronger and progressed in all spheres of life, citing her bold decisions as a key factor in this progress.