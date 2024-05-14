J&K has adopted zero-tolerance policy towards drugs: LG Sinha

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Tuesday said that a zero-tolerance policy has been adopted against drugs to ensure a drug-free Jammu and Kashmir.

During a high-level meeting convened to review the functioning of the Home Department, the LG underscored the need for concerted efforts from the police, civil administration, and civil society to eradicate this menace.

The meeting, chaired by the LG, was attended by Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar, Adviser to the Lt Governor; Atal Dulloo, Chief Secretary; RR Swain, DGP J&K, Chandraker Bharti, Principal Secretary of the Home Department, Dr Mandeep Kumar Bhandari, Principal Secretary to the Lt Governor and other senior officials.

The LG was briefed on the security grid, establishment of the Police Data Centre, modernisation of Forensic capacities, and other projects under the Security Related Expenditure (SRE).

The meeting also deliberated on the operationalisation of drug de-addiction centres and measures to tackle the drug menace.

The Lt Governor discussed issues related to the strengthening of police and allied organisations. He also discussed measures initiated by the Home Department to implement new criminal laws, which will come into effect from 1 July 2024. He also instructed the Home Department to impart proper training to police personnel on new criminal laws.

The Lt Governor emphasised efficient prison management and also took stock of the progress of projects under the PMDP.