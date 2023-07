Amid heightened security, terrorists on Thursday evening in a targeted attack shot and seriously injured three labourers from Bihar in South Kashmir’s Shopian area.

Police said the terrorists fired upon three outside labourers. The injured persons have been identified as Anmol Kumar, Pintu Kumar Thakur and Hiralal Yadav, all residents of district Supaul, Bihar. They have been shifted to hospital for treatment.

The area has been cordoned by security forces and a search launched for terrorists. The terror strike is baffling as security across Kashmir, particularly in South Kashmir, has been tightened because of the ongoing Amarnath Yatra.