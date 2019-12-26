Amid protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday took a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying that he has “lied” by claiming that there are no detention centres in the country.

Posting a news video report on a purported detention centre in Assam, he added the hashtag #JhootJhootJhoot that means “lie, lie, lie”.

“The Prime Minister of Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh (RSS) is lying to Mother India,” the Congress MP from Kerala’s Wayanad tweeted in Hindi.

The clip also shows PM Modi’s speech at Delhi’s Ramlila Maidan on Sunday, where he says that the “Congress and the urban Naxals” are spreading rumours and misinformation that a detention camp is being built in Assam, which is a falsehood being spread with wrong intent to destroy the country.

Interestingly, Modi can be heard saying that information being spread by the Congress party in the matter are “lies, lies, lies.”

While PM Modi has claimed that there are no detention centres in the country, his ministers informed the Lok Sabha numerous times that there are six such centres in Assam.

The talks of detention centres surfaced as the country faced protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC).

Protests are taking place nationwide against the controversial National Register of Citizens (NRC) and the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA). At least 24 people killed across the country where the protests turned violent.