Jharkhand sees women outnumber men in 1st phase of assembly polls

Women voters participated enthusiastically in the first phase of voting in Jharkhand Assembly elections, surpassing the overall male turnout by 4.8 per cent, underscoring their increasing involvement in shaping the democratic process, Election Commission of India (ECI) said here on Friday.

The poll panel said 37 of the 43 Assembly constituencies that went for polls in the first phase recorded higher female turnout than male. The overall female turnout was recorded at 69.04 per cent and male at 64.27 per cent.The ECI also informed that the first phase held on 13th November, recorded 66.65 per cent turnout.

“A voter turnout of 66.65 per cent has been recorded across 43 Assembly constituencies in phase-1 of Jharkhand Assembly elections 2024, surpassing the turnout by 2.75 per cent in these seats in 2019 elections,” the poll panel said.

Meanwhile, the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) ,Jharkhand has confirmed that all polling parties have returned safely and scrutiny has completed in the presence of the candidates/their authorised agents.

Prominent among the candidates whose fate was sealed in the EVMs in the first pahse include former Jharkhand Chief Minister Champai Soren, Rameshwar Oraon, Mithilesh Thakur, Banna Gupta, and Deepak Birua.

The polling for the final phase in remaining 38 Assembly constituencies will take place on 20th November. The counting of votes would take place along with Maharashtra on 23rd November.