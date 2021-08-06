Jharkhand extortion case: NIA files charge sheet against 17 PLFI members

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday said that it has filed a charge sheet against 17 members of the Peoples’ Liberation Front of India (PLFI) for alleged extortion.

An NIA spokesperson said that the anti-terror probe agency has filed a charge sheet before the Special NIA Court in Ranchi on Thursday against 17 PLFI members from Bihar and Jharkhand.

Those named in the charge sheet are Sujit Sinha, Aman Sahu, Pradip Ganjhu, Santosh Ganjhu, Bihari Ganjhu, Sakender Ganjhu, Pramod Ganjhu, Babulal Turi, Ajay Turi, Santosh Kumar aka Banti Yadav, Prabhat Kumar Yadav aka Dimple Yadav, Pritam Kumar aka Chiku, Santosh Kumar Yadav, Jasim Ansari, Wasim Ansari, Majibul Ansari, and Jahiruddin Ansari.

They have been charged under several sections of the Indian Penal Code, the Arms Act, the Explosive Substance Act, and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

The official said that a case was registered on December 19 last year in Jharkhand’s Latehar pertaining to a terrorist act near Checkpost No. 1 at Tetariyakhad Colliery of Central Coalfields Ltd.

The assailants had burnt down four trucks, one motorcycle and injured four civilians.

The NIA had taken over the probe on March 4 this year.

The official said that probe revealed that gangsters Sinha and Sahu had conspired with notorious gangster Shahrukh and other accused Pradeep Ganjhu along with several members of terrorist gangs TPC and PLFI for committing murder, extortion and further generating funds for expansion of their criminal and terrorist activities.

“The terrorist gang has been procuring sophisticated automatic weapons including AK-47s for committing targeted killing and creating terror in coal transportation areas,” the official said.

The conspiracy for committing these nefarious activities was being hatched from Dhanbad and Ranchi Jails, the official added.