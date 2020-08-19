Chief Minister of Jharkhand Hemant Soren has quarantined himself and cancelled all programmes on Wednesday after Health Minister Banna Gupta was found Coronavirus positive.

Banna Gupta is the second Minster who has been found positive. Earlier, Drinking Water and Sanitation Minister Mithilesh Thakur was found COVID-19 positive. Till now five legislators have been infected with the virus.

Gupta had attended a cabinet meeting presided over by the Chief Minister at the state secretariat in Ranchi on Tuesday. Three hours after the cabinet meeting, Banna Gupta’s test report was found positive.

So far, the Chief Minister has got himself tested twice for COVID-19. According to sources in the government, he will again go for a Coronavirus test after four days.

Earlier, 20 staffers at the Chief Minister’s house were found infected with the virus after COVID-19 test came positive.

More than 25,000 people have tested COVID-19 positive and the death toll has reached 265 in the state. There are 8708 active cases in the state and 15507 recoveries so far, according to Health Ministry’s data.