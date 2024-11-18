Jhansi hospital fire toll now 12; probe on

Another newborn has died in the fire that broke out at Jhansi Maharani Lakshmibai Medical College on Friday last. With this he number of newborns killed in the fire has reached 12. On the other hand, a government team has also arrived to investigate the incident here on Monday.

According to the information, a massive fire broke out in the Neonatal Intensive Care Center (SNCU) of Jhansi Maharani Lakshmibai Medical College at around 10 pm on Friday night, in which 10 children died on the spot while, a child died on Sunday. Now another child died on Monday. This child belongs to Muskaan, wife of Vishal, resident of Jalaun district. He was admitted to the medical center after suffering from a serious illness since birth. At the time of the incident, 49 children were admitted in the ward, out of which 39 children were rescued and taken out.

The government has formed a high-level committee led by the Director General of Medical Education to investigate the incident. The committee reached the medical college on Monday for investigation.Sources said life-saving equipment worth about Rs 2 crore has been burnt in the fire that broke out in SNCU of Jhansi Medical College. According to the doctors of the medical college, newborn babies are admitted to SNCU only when their condition worsens.

Principal Dr N S Sengar said that for the treatment of children in the ward, there were eight high quality ventilators, bubble, C-PAP, HFNC (High Flow Natural Candula) machine, HFO, 18 cradles etc. machines which cost more than Rs 2 crore. All the machines have been burnt. After the fire, children were evacuated from SNCU but the problem of proper treatment arose.After the equipment destroyed in the Jhansi fire, now a 10-bed Neonatal Intensive Care Center has been established in the PICU of the Medical College itself. Newborns with critical condition after birth can be admitted here. Also, after the fire, the babies have been shifted here. The newborns rescued after the fire incident were first admitted to the emergency. Then from there he was shifted to PICU after SNCU was ready.

