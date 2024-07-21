Hockey India Sub-Junior North Zone Championship 2024: Chandigarh draws with Uttarakhand

The sixth day of the 2nd Hockey India Sub Junior Men North Zone Championship 2024 saw Hockey Chandigarh playing out a 1-1 draw against Hockey Uttarakhand in the Men’s category at Major Dhyan Chand Hockey Stadium, Jhansi, Uttar Pradesh.

In the first quarter, both teams got off to a fast start. Hockey Chandigarh were aggressively attacking to take the lead, but by the end of the first quarter, the score was tied at 0-0 as both teams put up strong defensive displays.

Continuing the momentum, Hockey Chandigarh the second quarter on a high note. The approach resulted in Hockey Chandigarh taking a 1-0 lead through Anmolpreet Singh (16′) after he found the back of the net scoring an excellent field goal. Going into the half-time, Hockey Chandigarh led Hockey Uttarakhand by 1-0.

In the third quarter, Hockey Uttarakhand started the game on an aggressive note. Hockey Uttarakhand quickly earned a Penalty Corner. They got back in the game through Nitin Bohra (36′) as he found the back of the net. At the end of the third quarter, the score was tied at 1-1.

At the beginning of the fourth quarter, both teams came out all guns blazing and upped the game’s ante. However, with the defence of the teams standing tall, the match ended in an entertaining 1-1 draw.