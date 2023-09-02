Jet airways Naresh Goyal arrested by ED in bank fraud case

Naresh Goyal, the founder of Jet Airways, was arrrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday night in connection with a money laundering investigation into an alleged Rs 538 crore Canara Bank bank fraud. Following an extensive period of interrogation at the central agency’s office, Goyal was taken into custody in accordance with the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

Goyal was taken to the Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO) by the CBI for questioning. He had earlier missed two previous summons by the central probe agency.

According to news agency PTI, the 74-year-old founder is anticipated to appear before a special PMLA court in Mumbai on Saturday where the ED would ask for his custodial remand.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) filed a FIR against Jet Airways (India) Limited (JIL), Goyal, his wife Anita, former company executive G Shetty, and unidentified public servants based on the Canara bank’s complaint.

On May 5, searches were conducted at seven locations in Mumbai, including Goyal’s residence and office. On July 20 too, the ED conducted raids on Goyal and his associates.

The bank claimed in the FIR that it had approved credit limits and loans for Jet Airways (India) Ltd (JIL) totaling Rs 848.86 crore. Jet airways still owes Rs 538.62 crore to the bank. It was delcared a fraud by the bank on July 29, 2021.

Further allegations were made by the bank in the FIR that JIL had diverted cash by paying “related companies” Rs 1,410.41 crore out of the total commission expenses. It further stated that JIL had covered the Goyal family’s personal costs, including staff salaries, phone bills, and automobile expenses.

In February, the Bombay high Court had quashed a money-laundering case lodged by the ED against Goyal and his wife on the basis of a Mumbai police case to probe charges of cheating and forgery on a complaint from Akbar Travels.