With HC staying trial court’s bail order Kejriwal to remain in prison for now

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will have to remain behind bars for now as the High Court on Friday put an interim stay on a trial court’s order granting the AAP chief bail in a money laundering case stemming from the alleged Delhi liquor policy scam.

The Directorate of Enforcement moved the Delhi High Court on Friday challenging the trial court order with a plea that the order on June 20 granting regular bail to Delhi CM was passed without granting adequate opportunity for hearing to the anti-money laundering agency.

The Delhi High Court said it would pass the order in two to three days with regard to the ED’s plea regarding stay, as it reserved the order after hearing the arguments.

Speaking to a news agency regarding the court staying Kejriwal’s bail order, AAP Legal Cell State President Sanjeev Nasiar said, “By Monday or Tuesday, the court is likely to give its order on the stay application, and as per that order, it will be decided when Arvind Kejriwal will come out.”

ED’s counsel had requested the trial court on Thursday to stay its order till it exercises legal remedies. However, the court rejected the request.

Kejriwal was arrested on March 21 by the ED from his official residence in connection with the Delhi liquor policy-linked money laundering case.

He was granted interim bail by the Supreme Court to take part in the LS election campaign on May 10, till June 1, and later the AAP chief surrendered as per the court’s directions on June 2 to the concerned authorities at the Tihar prisons.

Meanwhile, Delhi Minister and AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj hit out at the federal probe agency, claiming that Thursday’s order of the Rouse Avenue trial court has broken down ED’s case.