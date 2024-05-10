Jesna missing case: Kerala court orders further investigation

The Thiruvananthapuram Chief Judicial Magistrate Court on Friday ordered further investigation into the missing case of Jesna Maria Thomas, a second-year B Com student of St Dominic college, Kanjirapally.

The order was passed on a petition filed by Jesna’s father, James Joseph seeking further investigation into the case. James had produced some evidence related to the case in a sealed cover in court on Thursday.

In its final report submitted to the court, the CBI stated they could not find out what happened to Jesna and that there was no evidence to confirm whether she is alive. Jasna’s father , James Joseph had pleaded with the court to reject the CBI report and order a further investigation in the case , and he had produced some new evidence in a sealed cover to the court.

Meanwhile, the CBI had stated that it was ready to conduct further investigation, if there is new evidence .After examining the evidence presented by Jesna’s father, the court ordered for a further investigation into the case.

The incident related to the case took place in March 2018. Jasna Mariya Thomas, a second-year B.Com. a student of St Dominic College went missing from her home in Pathanamthitta. She went to her relative’s home in Mundakkayam and never came back. The CCTV footage showed that she had gone to Erumeli. She did not pick up the call when she left the home.

The case of Jasna’s disappearance has been surrounded by mystery from the beginning. Suspicions initially fell on her father, a friend, and several other notable individuals. The investigation explored various possibilities, including murder, suicide, elopement in love, and even connections to international terrorist organizations.

The initial phase of the investigation centered around Jasna’s residence, where authorities conducted intensive scrutiny for several days. Close family members, including her father James, underwent multiple rounds of questioning.