Baranagar: Three bodies found on Poila Boishakh morning

Three decomposed bodies were discovered in a house at Niranjan Sen Nagar area in Baranagar today. The discovery, on the morning of Poila Boishakh, caused widespread commotion. The police are investigating whether it’s a case of suicide or murder. The bodies have been sent for autopsy. The police are trying to locate other family members for information. However, tension persists in the area. According to police sources, a foul smell was emanating from a house in the Niranjan Sen Nagar area in Baranagar early in the morning. The police were informed, and upon arrival, they broke the lock of the gate and entered. Inside, they found a young man’s bloodied body in one room.

In the adjacent room, there were the bodies of an elderly person and another young man, identified as the father and grandson, respectively, of the family. The first body found was that of the son. The elderly man found dead was identified as Shankar Haldar, approximately 70 years old. His son was identified as Bappa Haldar, and the grandson as Barna Haldar. Police indicated that there were injuries on Bappa’s head.

Initially, it’s suspected that Bappa killed his father and son before committing suicide. However, there are questions regarding the injuries on his head. Local councillor Usha Bera stated: “As usual, we went out for morning festivities on Pohela Boishakh. After it ended, we received news that three people died in a house. I immediately rushed here. The police are also here, and an investigation is underway. After that, we’ll understand what exactly happened.”

