Riyaz Moulavi murder case: Kerala court acquits all 3 RSS men

The District and Sessions Court of Kasargod on Saturday acquitted all the accused in the murder of Riyaz Maulvi, a madrassa teacher, who was hacked to death allegedly by the RSS workers.

District and Sessions Court Judge Balakrishnan K K acquitted RSS workers, Ajesh, Nidhin Kumar, and Akilesh of Kudlu in Kasargod for lack of evidence.

The chargesheet in the case was filed within 90 days, thus making the accused not to avail the benefits of bail. Ninety seven witnesses were examined from the prosecution side

The gruesome murder occurred in the early hours of March 20, 2017. The miscreants entered the mosque compound and possibly knocked on the door of Riyas Moulavi. When he opened the door, they stabbed him 14 times and left him to die.