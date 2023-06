Janata Dal (U) MLA from Bihar’s Sonbarsha (reserved) assembly seat in Saharsa district Ratnesh Sada took oath as the minister in the Nitish cabinet on Friday. Bihar Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar administered the oath of the office to Ratnesh Sada at Darbaar hall in Rajbhavan.

A three-time MLA, Sada, has become a minister for the first time. He will replace Santosh Suman, son of former CM Jitan Ram Manjhi, who has recently resigned from the Nitish cabinet.