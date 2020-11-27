A junior commissioner officer (JCO) of Army, Subedar Swatantra Singh was killed and a civilian injured in unprovoked mortar shelling on Thursday evening by Pakistani troops along the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch district of Jammu.

Army’s spokesman Lt. Colonel Devender Anand said Swatantra Singh was critically wounded and was shifted to medical facility where he succumbed.

The martyred soldier belonged to Odiyari village in the Kotdwar tehsil of Uttarakhand.

Pakistani troops initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing with small arms and intense shelling with mortars along LoC in Qasba and Kirni sectors in district Poonch.

Indian Army retaliated befittingly.