Jammu-Srinagar national highway blocked for vehicular movement after landslides

The Jammu-Srinagar national highway was blocked for vehicular traffic following landslides due to heavy rainfall in Mehad and Cafeteria Morh of Ramban district on Sunday.

As per the latest visuals, there is a long queue of vehicles on the highway.

Notably, the District administration Ramban of Jammu and Kashmir has ordered for closure of all schools, upto class 10 for the day amid ongoing heavy rains across the district.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Ramban, Mussarat Islam ordered the closure of the schools up to class 10.

However, teachers will attend to their duties.

“In view of heavy rains and the warning of flash floods, all schools up to the secondary level (Class 10) shall remain closed in Ramban district today (June 26). Teachers will attend to their duties,” Mussarat Islam said.

On Saturday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) declared the onset of monsoon over Jammu and Kashmir.

A Meteorological Department (MeT) official said that from June 25 to 28, generally cloudy weather with intermittent light to moderate thunderstorms was expected in many places.

Updating on the Monsoon in several states of India, IMD on Sunday informed that Southwest Monsoon has covered several states of India.

Dr Mrutyunjay Mohapatra, Director General of IMD said that the monsoon would move forward in the next two days.

“Southwest monsoon is active now. It has covered the whole of Maharashtra including Mumbai. Monsoon has also arrived in Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi and parts of Haryana, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Punjab and Jammu. It will move forward in the next 2 days and will cover other parts also,” Mohapatra said.

“5 cm maximum rainfall recorded in Delhi, rain will continue for the next 2 days. Maximum rainfall of 18 cm was recorded in the Mumbai region and even today there may be heavy to very heavy rainfall. Monsoon is active in Central India,” he added.

In Himachal Pradesh, heavy rainfall in the Mandi district led to a landslide on the Chandigarh-Manali highway near 7 Mile causing heavy traffic jams.