Jalandhar’s ‘kulhad pizza’ couple files police case after video goes viral

A clip purportedly portraying a Punjabi couple, who became famous for selling kulhad pizza, has surfaced online, sparking a debate. Sehaj Arora, the owner of the food cart, has called the tape fraudulent and reported it to the police.

In a Jalandhar street, Sehaj Arora and his wife were well-known for selling a distinctive pizza that is served in kulhad or earthen cups. The videos of the pair making the pizza were extensively shared on social media, and the husband and wife also talked about how they first met and fell in love before getting married.

Recently, a video that purports to show the owners of “kulhad pizza” in a lewd pose has been making the rounds on social media. Arora has called the tape “fake” in a statement he released on Wednesday.

In the video posted on Instagram, standing outside a police station in Jalandhar, Arora said that someone had sent them a “fake” Instagram video and demanded money. He continued by saying that after they refused to pay, the footage was posted online.

He added that he went to the police and made a formal complaint. He made it clear that the video was entirely phony and might have been produced by artificial intelligence. He also urged people not to share the video.

Arora promised that instead of discussing whether the video is real or not, he would instead discuss the challenges they are now facing.

According to Sehaj Arora, the police have arrested the woman who threatened them with blackmail over the popular video.

He also spoke about the repercussions the fake video was having on his family and charged a YouTuber named Karan Dutta with distributing it.

However, in multiple videos posted to his YouTube channel, Karan Dutta addressed the accusations and denied any misconduct while casting doubt on Sehaj Arora’s assertions.