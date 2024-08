External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will pay an official visit to the Maldives from 9-11 August as part of India’s ‘Neighbourhood First’ policy.

His visit follows the recent visit of Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu to India for the swearing-in ceremony of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his new Cabinet and Council of Ministers, the Ministry of External Affairs said.

Dr Jaishankar had previously visited the Maldives in January 2023.

He is expected to hold meetings with President Muizzu, Minister of Foreign Affairs Moosa Zameer and senior officials during the trip.

It is learnt that Dr Jaishankar will visit various places in the Maldives where several projects are being undertaken with Indian assistance.