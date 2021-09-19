Jaishankar, Saudi FM discuss Afghan crisis

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar today held talks with visiting Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud on the situation in Afghanistan following its takeover by the Taliban and on a range of other global and bilateral issues.

The two ministers are understood to have taken stock of the developments in the war-torn nation after the withdrawal by foreign troops and the grim humanitarian crisis being faced by the Afghan people.

They are also learnt to have discussed whether the new dispensation in Afghanistan deserved to be accorded recognition by the global community, given the Taliban’s history.

”Delighted to welcome FM of Saudi Arabia HH Prince @Faisalbinfarhan for his first ever visit to India,” Jaishankar tweeted before going into the meeting at the Hyderabad House here.

Prince Faisal, who arrived here last night, will call on Prime Minister Narendra Modi tomorrow and is also likely to hold talks with National Security Adviser (NSA) Ajit Doval.

Saudi Arabia, which is amongst India’s key allies in the Middle East, has been concerned over the developments in Afghanistan and the role being played by Pakistan and Qatar in the evolving situation there. It has been in constant touch with India over the Afghan crisis.

After the Taliban took charge in Afghanistan, Prince Faisal had hoped the new dispensation in Kabul would work towards achieving security and stability in the country and ensuring a bright future for the Afghan people.