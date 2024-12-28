Jaishankar meets Trump’s key aide in Washington

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar held talks in Washington with Mr Michael Waltz, US President-elect Donald Trump’s nominee for the post of National Security Adviser.

”Delighted to meet Rep. @michaelgwaltz this evening. Enjoyed a wide-ranging conversation on our bilateral partnership as well as current global issues. Look forward to working with him,” the Minister said in a social media post on X last night.

He also concluded two-day discussions with Indian consul generals posted in Washington. ”Concluded a very useful two day conference of team @IndianEmbassyUS and our Consuls General in Washington DC today. Confident from the deliberations that the continuous growth of the ndia-US partnership will be accelerated,” he wrote on X.

The meeting was attended by Indian consul generals based in New York, Chicago, San Francisco, Seattle, Houston and Atlanta. It discussed opportunities for deepening India-US partnership, focusing on technology, trade and investments. The consul generals also shared with Mr Jaishankar their views on better serving the Indian community in the US. Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri and Indian Ambassador to the US Vinay Kwatra were present at the meeting.

Mr Jaishankar is currently on a five-day visit to the US to meet top officials in the Biden administration as also to interact with key aides of President-elect Trump.